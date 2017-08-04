AC Milan Boss Claims Club Are Building 'Something Big' After Navigating Tough Europa League Tie

Vincenzo Montella has stated his belief that AC Milan are building "something big" after their progression to the Europa League play-off stage.

I Rossoneri navigated their third round qualifying tie against U Craiova 2-0 in the second leg to secure a 3-0 aggregate victory over their opponents.

Milan, who have spent vast amounts of cash this summer as the sleeping giants look to challenge for honours this season, have been marked down as dark horses for the Serie A title and, speaking to the club's website after the game, Montella explained why he was excited for the coming campaign.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

He said: “It has been a wonderful evening, it was exciting. Even when new signings (Leonardo) Bonucci and (Lucas) Biglia greeted the fans I got goosebumps. The crowd deserved this victory and I feel we are creating something big alongside our Rossoneri family."

Montella also admitted his delight at seeing Gianluigi Donnarumma snap up another clean sheet for Milan at the San Siro.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper was greeted warmly by the club's fanbase after the shot stopper bore plenty of anger earlier in the summer after initially deciding he would not pen a new deal to stay with the club.



🎙️ @VMontella ahead of #MilanCraiova: "@gigiodonna1 has grown as a man this summer. He has shown he loves #ACMilan" — AC Milan (@acmilan) August 2, 2017

However, Donnarumma performed a remarkable U-turn and decided to stay with his current employers - and Montella revealed his delight at seeing the Italy international perform admirably.

He continued: "Donnarumma? It has been an agitated summer for him, as well as for us, because Giogio is like a son for all of us.

"When a son stumbles a bit, you just wait for the moment when you can give him a hug. Today our fans showed him their paternal side. Once more, he started strong, with an outstanding save."

Attentions now turn to the play-off tie against Macedonian outfit KF Shkendija and the first match of the domestic 2017/18 campaign, and Montella added that he would ready his players for the plethora of matches to come.

He said: “Tomorrow we have Europa League’s draw and then we have our season’s opening. For our next match we must have as much players in good shape as we can."