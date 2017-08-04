Arsene Wenger Reiterates Firm Stance on Alexis Sanchez's Arsenal Future as Season Approaches

Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger has reiterated his firm stance that Alexis Sanchez will remain with the Gunners this season, as well as expressing hope that the player will see fit to commit his future to the club as his current contract nears expiration next summer.

Sanchez has been heavily linked with a move away from Arsenal with the looming threat that he becomes a free agent in June 2018 and the club loses him for nothing.

Quizzed by the press following suggestions Sanchez has formally asked to leave, Wenger replied: "I will not give anything away on that but the only thing I can tell you is that he is focused, and my decision is clear: he will stay and he will respect that. It is as simple as that."

"I think he will be here this season, and if we can do it for more seasons we will do it as well.

When asked if the Chilean has shown any interest in a new contract, Wenger actively refused to give anything away, saying: "Every negotiation has to be a little bit secret.

"The transparency of society is very pushy but we have to resist a little bit, as much as we can. We know as well we have a duty to inform people, but to talk about some things is not information anymore - it is suicide."

Questions have also been asked about Sanchez's mentality in light of the uncertainty over his future and whether that means is able to be an effective member of the Arsenal squad.

An unworried Wenger explained: "The frame of mind of a football player is quite easy. Once you go out and play, you focus on the game and you enjoy it. This is a thing that passes quickly, so enjoy every single moment - and he loves so much the game and what he does."

After only recently returning to training following an extended summer break as a result of international duty and a short bout of illness, it remains to be see if Sanchez will be seen as fit enough to play a part against Chelsea in the Community Shield on Sunday.