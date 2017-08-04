Soccer

Arsene Wenger Reiterates Firm Stance on Alexis Sanchez's Arsenal Future as Season Approaches

90Min
an hour ago

Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger has reiterated his firm stance that Alexis Sanchez will remain with the Gunners this season, as well as expressing hope that the player will see fit to commit his future to the club as his current contract nears expiration next summer.

Sanchez has been heavily linked with a move away from Arsenal with the looming threat that he becomes a free agent in June 2018 and the club loses him for nothing.

Quizzed by the press following suggestions Sanchez has formally asked to leave, Wenger replied: "I will not give anything away on that but the only thing I can tell you is that he is focused, and my decision is clear: he will stay and he will respect that. It is as simple as that."

"I think he will be here this season, and if we can do it for more seasons we will do it as well.

When asked if the Chilean has shown any interest in a new contract, Wenger actively refused to give anything away, saying: "Every negotiation has to be a little bit secret.

"The transparency of society is very pushy but we have to resist a little bit, as much as we can. We know as well we have a duty to inform people, but to talk about some things is not information anymore - it is suicide."

Questions have also been asked about Sanchez's mentality in light of the uncertainty over his future and whether that means is able to be an effective member of the Arsenal squad.

An unworried Wenger explained: "The frame of mind of a football player is quite easy. Once you go out and play, you focus on the game and you enjoy it. This is a thing that passes quickly, so enjoy every single moment - and he loves so much the game and what he does."

After only recently returning to training following an extended summer break as a result of international duty and a short bout of illness, it remains to be see if Sanchez will be seen as fit enough to play a part against Chelsea in the Community Shield on Sunday.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters