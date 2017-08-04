Soccer

Aston Villa Confirm Loan Signing of Tottenham Youngster and Midfielder Josh Onomah

90Min
an hour ago

Championship side Aston Villa have signed Tottenham midfielder Josh Onomah on a season-long loan deal.

Onomah, who was part of the England Under-20 squad that won the World Cup during the summer, has made 32 appearances for Spurs since making his debut in 2015 during a FA Cup tie against Burnley.

He told Aston Villa's website: “I can’t wait to get started. This is a huge football club and I want to really make my mark here and prove to be a player the manager can rely on. I know that promotion is the aim and I am here to help us achieve that.”

Villa are targeting a return to the Premier League after a season in the Championship following their relegation from England's top flight during the 2015/16 season and have made a number of signings ahead of the new campaign.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

John Terry has joined after the conclusion of his Chelsea contract, while fellow Premier League battler Glenn Whelan has also dropped down a division, free agent Christopher Samba has agreed terms and Ahmed Elmohamady has switched Hull for Birmingham. 

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino has previously said promising young players will stay and train with the first-team squad, with highly rated prospects Kyle Walker-Peters and Marcus Edwards expected to feature in limited capacities during the upcoming season.

However, Onomah will now play under former Manchester United defender Steve Bruce at Villa Park and challenge players like Whelan, Leandro Bacuna, Henri Lansbury, Gary Gardner and Albert Adomah for a first-team spot.

