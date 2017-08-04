Benik Afobe Hungry for Goals This Season After Bagging Brace Against Yeovil

Bournemouth striker Benik Afobe wants to score a hat trick in his next game after netting two against Yeovil Town.

Afobe played a pivotal part as Bournemouth came from behind to beat Yeovil 3-1, the Congolese striker scored twice with Lys Mousset getting the other. After the game, Afobe told the club's website: “At this stage of the season, it’s just about fitness.





“That was my first 90 minutes after missing the Valencia game through illness and for me personally you want to score goals as well.

Harry Hubbard/GettyImages

“Last season, I think I could have had 10 or 15 even though I didn’t start my first game until December.

“I got myself into some nice positions but I wasn’t clinical enough so I need to find my composure. This season will be all about scoring goals for me. I haven’t scored a hat-trick since I joined Bournemouth so that’s one thing that I’m looking forward to trying in the season.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

“But at the moment fitness is the main thing for us. We’ve worked hard, training has been going really well and we haven’t had many injuries which is a good sign now that we’re one step closer to the West Brom game.”

Afobe then went onto say how the dreadful conditions helped them to defeat the The Glovers. “I think it worked well for us. The pitch was wet and the way we like to play is through moving the ball and passing it quickly. With it being wet, it really helped us do that.

“The wind was certainly difficult, especially in the second half, but we managed to get through it, got the win and most of the boys got 90 minutes too.”

The signing of Jermain Defoe has left Afobe's chance of first team football limited, he will hope his three goals in pre-season will be enough to convince Eddie Howe to give him a role in their opening fixture against West Brom.