Soccer

Charlie Nicholas Explains Where West Ham Still Need to Strengthen This Summer

90Min
38 minutes ago

Ex Arsenal and Celtic forward Charlie Nicholas has said that he thinks West Ham still need to sign a centre-back.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Nicholas said that even with their impressive summer signings, the Hammers still need some more strength in defence.

“I do think they need somebody else at the back, they can't keep relying on James Collins to come in,” Nicholas said.

West Ham have had a very strong summer transfer window, Bringing in Javier Hernandez and Marko Arautovic for £16m and £25m respectively, as well as Pablo Zabaleta on a free transfer and Joe Hart on a season long loan.

When asked about Hart, the Sky Sports pundit said that the experienced England international will help erase frequent defensive errors, saying: "There were a lot of mistakes at the back and if he can get them organised then they'll improve a lot.


"A goalkeeper who is used to challenging for titles is a big boost for them. Against the bigger teams, he'll make a big difference when the big saves are there to make. He'll be relishing those games." 

West Ham's Premier League season gets underway with a trip to Old Trafford to face a very strong looking Manchester United team, but Slaven Bilic and his men will be looking for an early season upset.

