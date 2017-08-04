Charlie Nicholas Explains Where West Ham Still Need to Strengthen This Summer

Ex Arsenal and Celtic forward Charlie Nicholas has said that he thinks West Ham still need to sign a centre-back.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Nicholas said that even with their impressive summer signings, the Hammers still need some more strength in defence.

Chicharito is a Hammer ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/LFOxTugBOX — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) July 25, 2017

“I do think they need somebody else at the back, they can't keep relying on James Collins to come in,” Nicholas said.

West Ham have had a very strong summer transfer window, Bringing in Javier Hernandez and Marko Arautovic for £16m and £25m respectively, as well as Pablo Zabaleta on a free transfer and Joe Hart on a season long loan.

When asked about Hart, the Sky Sports pundit said that the experienced England international will help erase frequent defensive errors, saying: "There were a lot of mistakes at the back and if he can get them organised then they'll improve a lot.





"A goalkeeper who is used to challenging for titles is a big boost for them. Against the bigger teams, he'll make a big difference when the big saves are there to make. He'll be relishing those games."

West Ham's Premier League season gets underway with a trip to Old Trafford to face a very strong looking Manchester United team, but Slaven Bilic and his men will be looking for an early season upset.