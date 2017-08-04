Soccer

Leicester City Look to Offload Striking Flop to Rivals West Brom Following Iheanacho Capture

90Min
28 minutes ago

Leicester City are contemplating selling Ahmed Musa to Premier League rivals West Brom after securing the signing of Kelechi Iheanacho from Manchester City, according to a report from the Leicester Mercury

The signing of Iheanacho means that the Foxes have six strikers currently on their books as the young Nigerian joins Jamie Vardy, Islam Slimani, Shinji Okazaki, Leonardo Ulloa as well as Musa as attacking options. 

Although Musa joined Leicester City for £17m from CSKA Moscow last summer, it is very probable that he will be the striker to make way after an underwhelming first season in England.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The Baggies are believed to be interested in Musa, after missing out on Iheanacho themselves. It is reported that they want to sign him initially on loan but want to include the option to buy at the end of the season.

It is looking increasingly likely that Musa will make way as he has been subject to interest from numerous European clubs throughout pre-season and has only played three times since Shakespeare took charge, all as a substitute. 

One European club rumoured to be interested in Musa is Turkish side Fenerbahce, but it is believed that the Nigerian is desperate to continue his career in the Premier League.

"The interest from Turkey is very strong but he wants to remain in England," said Musa's agent Tony Harris earlier this summer.

"He could get his wish because some clubs have contacted us about him. West Brom and Brighton are among the clubs to have sounded him out over a potential move.


"A decision will be made over his next destination. But leaving England is out of it."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters