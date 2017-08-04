Leicester City Look to Offload Striking Flop to Rivals West Brom Following Iheanacho Capture

Leicester City are contemplating selling Ahmed Musa to Premier League rivals West Brom after securing the signing of Kelechi Iheanacho from Manchester City, according to a report from the Leicester Mercury.

The signing of Iheanacho means that the Foxes have six strikers currently on their books as the young Nigerian joins Jamie Vardy, Islam Slimani, Shinji Okazaki, Leonardo Ulloa as well as Musa as attacking options.

Although Musa joined Leicester City for £17m from CSKA Moscow last summer, it is very probable that he will be the striker to make way after an underwhelming first season in England.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The Baggies are believed to be interested in Musa, after missing out on Iheanacho themselves. It is reported that they want to sign him initially on loan but want to include the option to buy at the end of the season.

It is looking increasingly likely that Musa will make way as he has been subject to interest from numerous European clubs throughout pre-season and has only played three times since Shakespeare took charge, all as a substitute.

One European club rumoured to be interested in Musa is Turkish side Fenerbahce, but it is believed that the Nigerian is desperate to continue his career in the Premier League.

"The interest from Turkey is very strong but he wants to remain in England," said Musa's agent Tony Harris earlier this summer.

"He could get his wish because some clubs have contacted us about him. West Brom and Brighton are among the clubs to have sounded him out over a potential move.





"A decision will be made over his next destination. But leaving England is out of it."