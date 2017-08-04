Soccer

Liverpool, Arsenal & Spurs Target Refuses to Rule Out Move Away From Current Club Schalke

90Min
38 minutes ago

Schalke starler Max Meyer has refused to rule out a move to the Premier League amongst interest from Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham. 

In a interview with Sport Bild, Meyer said: "It is not the case that I want to leave come what may. As things stand [I will stay], but you can never say for sure when you have one year left on your contract and the transfer window is open for another couple of months."

Meyer has been linked with a move to the Premier League all summer, Schalke could be willing to cash in on him with him only having one year left on his contract. 

Mark Metcalfe/GettyImages

Sead Kolasinac previously of Schalke, this season joined Arsenal on a free and might be able to persuade Meyer to part company with the German side.  

Meyer last season managed 2 goals in 38 games, an unspectacular season for him and Schalke as they finished 10th. He has represented his country four times, and last played for Germany in 2016. 

Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham all have European football, which could be the biggest draw for Meyer as he looks to prove himself on the biggest stage. 

The 19-year-old is an attacking midfield who's favoured position is the number 10, but with the linked clubs already having a plethora of options in midfield his game time could be limited. 

