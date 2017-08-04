Soccer

Liverpool Injury Worries Grow With Daniel Sturridge & Phillippe Coutinho Set to Miss Trip to Dublin

Liverpool have suffered a further blow to their pre-season preparations, as striker Daniel Sturridge is set to miss the Reds' final warm-up match against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday. 

The disappointing news follows the revelation that Adam Lallana will miss the first three months of the season, while Barça target Phillippe Coutinho is out of Saturday's game with a back injury.

As reported by the Telegraph, Sturridge injured his thigh during the Audi Cup in Munich, and will not travel to Dublin for tomorrow's match. 

The 27-year-old has suffered an injury-blighted career, missing much of last season with a hip problem. Liverpool appear to be facing an injury crisis at the worst time possible - with the Premier League set to begin in just over a week.

Liverpool fans may have even further cause for concern, as the Mirror have reported that club talisman Phillippe Coutinho will also miss tomorrow's match with a slight back problem. 

Reds fans have fair reason to be on edge after this information, given that Barcelona are believed to be determined to bring the talented Brazilian to Catalonia to Neymar, who finally departed for Paris Saint-Germain in a world record-shattering deal.

Liverpool are still thought to be keen on investing further in the summer transfer window, having already brought in tenacious forward Mohamed Salah, speedy wing-back Andrew Robertson and young starlet Dominic Solanke. 

The Reds continue to be linke with a number high-profile targets, including Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk, and Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

In addition to the growing injury concerns, the Merseyside club were dealt a tough tie in the Champions League qualifying round against Bundesliga dark horses Hoffenheim on Friday. 

