Man Utd Linked With £90m Move for Gareth Bale Again as Real Pursue Kylian Mbappe

Manchester United continue to be linked with a move for Gareth Bale this summer, with his Real Madrid future seemingly increasingly clouded by the possibility that 18-year-old sensation Kylian Mbappe could soon join Los Blancos from Monaco.

It has already been suggested on a number of occasions that any Mbappe deal would hinge on an existing star - most likely Bale - leaving, and Marca has once again reiterated that line.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Real and Monaco are said to have outlined a rough proposal that will see Mbappe make the move for a fee rising to €180m (€150m + €30m in add-ons, or €160m + €20m), with Marca going on to suggest the main reason for the hold up is squad implications rather than fee negotiations.

That is because coach Zinedine Zidane doesn't want four big name forwards in his group, only three. James Rodriguez and Alvaro Morata have already left and someone else has to follow - injuries, it is claimed, have made the next one Bale.

This is where Manchester United come in. The Old Trafford club are in the market for a winger and remain the most realistic option for Bale at this stage of his career.

Marca give some prominence to this in their newspaper today. pic.twitter.com/hI1mzHtotO — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) August 4, 2017

Spanish outlet Don Balon suggests that manager Jose Mourinho wants to offer £90m for the Welsh superstar, a shade more than United paid for Paul Pogba last summer but relative small fry compared to PSG's recent €222m world record capture of Neymar.

Don Balon also suggests that in light of the Mbappe situation, £90m - a figure which still represents a profit for Real after paying £85m for Bale in 2013 - would probably be accepted.