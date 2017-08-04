Soccer

Manchester United Suffer Blow as Inter Open Talks Over New Deal With Long-Term Target

Manchester United transfer target Ivan Perisic is in talks with Inter over a new contract.

United have been heavily linked with the Croatian winger all summer, however, the Daily Mail reports that the Italian giants have no intentions of selling Perisic.

ROSLAN RAHMAN/GettyImages

With AC Milan capturing some big name signings, rivals Inter are determined to keep hold of their star players and sporting director Piero Ausilio has reaffirmed the club's stance. 

Ausilio told Mediaset Premium: "I don't understand where some of these stories come from. (Antonio) Candreva has never been on the market and we have absolutely no intention of selling him. The same goes for Perisic, who is an important player and we are currently discussing a new contract with him."

Perisic scored 11 goals in 42 appearances for Inter last season and has emerged as one of the club's best players. If Inter are to improve on last season's performance, finishing seventh and 29 points behind champions Juventus, then keeping their star players at the club is a must.

Mourinho is keen on adding a speedy, skilful player to his ranks and has identified Perisic as the player who fits the bill. United have already spent just under £150m this summer, signing Romelu Lukaku for £75m, Nemanja Matic for £40m and defender Victor Lindelof for £31m.

Perisic wouldn't come cheap either, the player said to be valued at £45m. Undoubtedly, the Red Devils have the funds to land the winger although persuading Inter to sell the player could prove tricky. 

Anthony Martial has been linked with a move the other way so a potential swap deal could be in the offing.  

