Newcastle's Rafa Benitez Set Sights on Lucas Perez as Arsenal Outcast Hands in Transfer Request

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez could be about to hand Lucas Perez a lifeline, after the striker reached breaking point at the Emirates stadium, as a lack of game time last season and the recent signing of Alexandre Lacazette has left his Arsenal future in ruins.

Benitez joins La Liga side Deportivo La Coruña in the race for the forward, who seems destined to move on after just one season in London and has now formally handed in a transfer request, according to the Sun.





However, the Gunners will not let Perez go on the cheap, apparently demanding nothing less than £13.4m for the Spaniard's services, with a number of clubs reportedly interested.

Despite being signed last summer for £17m, Wenger has confirmed Perez can leave the club this summer.

The 28-year-old suffered two unfortunate injuries during his spell at Arsenal, and found game time limited, despite impressing in short stints with seven goals.

Perez was angered when his number nine shirt was gifted to new arrival Lacazette without his prior knowledge. After finding out, the former PAOK striker coming out firing calling the move 'ugly', in an interview with La Voz de Galicia

He said: “I feel cheated. In February I was not allowed to leave for China with the promise that I would play more and after that I had even fewer opportunities. The shirt number is an ugly gesture. On the trip, Lacazette asked the boss and he accepted. Afterwards, he told me."

“I can not continue this way. I have given everything, but that has not been reciprocated, so I can’t stand it any longer."

While Newcastle seem more likely to fork out the asking price for Perez, Premier League rivals Everton have also been linked earlier this summer. However the the arrival of both Sandro Ramirez and Wayne Rooney seems to have made that possibility less likely.