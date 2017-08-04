Soccer

Neymar Reportedly Unable to Make PSG Debut on Saturday

2:44 | Soccer
Neymar Has a Few Reasons For His Surprising Move to PSG
Connor Grossman
15 minutes ago

Soccer fans will have to wait a bit longer to see Neymar don a Paris Saint-Germain uniform.

According to French outlet L'EQUIPE, the governing body of French soccer did not receive Neymar's international transfer certificate (ITC) from the Spanish Federation by Friday's midnight deadline, preventing the Brazilian star from making his PSG debut on Saturday against Amiens.

Had the document been received in time, the start of Neymar's PSG career wouldn't have to wait until the team's matchup against Guingamp on Aug. 13. 

This is only the latest chapter in Neymar's bizarre, weeks-long transfer saga that finally culminated in €222 million release clause on Thursday when he left Barcelona to sign a five-year deal with PSG.

