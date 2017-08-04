PHOTO: English Non-League Side 'Announce' Signing of Neymar on Twitter Ahead of PSG

Neymar's incredibly high-profile move to French giants Paris-Saint Germain has gained a lot of media attention, with thousands of column inches and web pages dominated by the Brazilian's 'will they, won't they' transfer saga.





The move, which was finally completed on Thursday night after Neymar paid his buyout clause to Barça, and has set a new world transfer record (at a whopping £200m)...However, PSG were pipped to the biggest announcement of the summer by none other than National League North outfit North Ferriby United.

The English minnows tweeted a photo of Neymar mocked up in the Yorkshire club's kit ahead of the 2017/18 season, with the caption: "WELCOME @neymarjr"

WELCOME @neymarjr



We are delighted to announce that we've pipped @PSG_inside to the post!



In other news, season passes are now £2,845,212 pic.twitter.com/ArE0kapBCQ — North Ferriby United (@northferribyutd) August 3, 2017

United also joked that season ticket prices would be inflated considerably after Neymar's move.





Sadly for fans of England's lower leagues, the former Santos ace will not be turning out in England's sixth tier next season - as instead he looks to establish himself as one of the best players in the world by taking PSG to the their first Champions League title.

North Ferriby United possibly can't offer Neymar quite the same level of football after thewere relegated from the National League last season, finishing 24th.