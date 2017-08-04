Soccer

PHOTO: English Non-League Side 'Announce' Signing of Neymar on Twitter Ahead of PSG

90Min
38 minutes ago

Neymar's incredibly high-profile move to French giants Paris-Saint Germain has gained a lot of media attention, with thousands of column inches and web pages dominated by the Brazilian's 'will they, won't they' transfer saga.


The move, which was finally completed on Thursday night after Neymar paid his buyout clause to Barça, and has set a new world transfer record (at a whopping £200m)...However, PSG were pipped to the biggest announcement of the summer by none other than National League North outfit North Ferriby United.

The English minnows tweeted a photo of Neymar mocked up in the Yorkshire club's kit ahead of the 2017/18 season, with the caption: "WELCOME @neymarjr"

United also joked that season ticket prices would be inflated considerably after Neymar's move.


Sadly for fans of England's lower leagues, the former Santos ace will not be turning out in England's sixth tier next season - as instead he looks to establish himself as one of the best players in the world by taking PSG to the their first Champions League title.

North Ferriby United possibly can't offer Neymar quite the same level of football after thewere relegated from the National League last season, finishing 24th.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters