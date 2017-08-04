'Proud' AC Milan Keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma Thanks Fans for Their Rekindled Love

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has thanked the club's fans for the way they have treated him since signing his new contract at San Siro and claimed that he is "proud to wear the shirt".

The 18-year-old made himself public enemy number one with Milan supporters earlier in summer, after initially refusing to sign a new contract with his boyhood club.





However, despite looking bound for the exit, after weeks of negotiations (and abuse from fans) Donnarumma eventually performed a dramatic u-turn signed a new deal with the Serie A giants.

Throwing fake money at #Donnarumma ? Nah..I thought the Janjetovic snakes were funnier pic.twitter.com/DZNT3LWGap — Guido Tresoldi (@GuidoTresoldi) June 19, 2017

Following AC Milan's 2-0 victory over Craiova in the Europa League play-offs on Thursday night, the young keeper spoke of his pride at representing the club and thanked the fans for welcoming him back into the team following the controversial episode in his career.

“I thank the supporters for the warm welcome they showed. I didn’t expect it, but I am happy at the way they greeted me and promise I will always give everything for this jersey,” he told Milan TV (via Football Italia).

Following the contract refusal at the start of summer, some fans threw fake money and rubber sankes at Donnarumma during an Italy Under-21's match against Denmark, but apparently now all is forgotten and forgiven on both sides.

DONNARUMMA YOU ARE FORGIVEN — Sellvio Berlu$coni (@Pure_Milanista) August 3, 2017

“As far as I am concerned, it’s as if nothing happened. I have always been myself and I try to help my teammates the way they help me," Donnarumma said.

“We are working well and the credit for the two clean sheets over two legs is down to the whole team. I thank my teammates.

“Many players have changed and it’s important now to create a bond within the group. I dedicate this win to my family, who have always stuck by me. I am proud to wear the Milan shirt.”

Donnarumma heads into the coming season with a completely new looking set of teammates - Milan aiming for Serie A glory for the first time since 2011.