Soccer

Spanish Report Claims Eden Hazard Ready to 'Betray' Real Madrid as Barcelona Eye Chelsea Ace

90Min
28 minutes ago

Eden Hazard will apparently "betray" long time suitors Real Madrid and opt to complete a sensational transfer to bitter rivals Barcelona instead.

That is the verdict of Don Balon, who have claimed that the Chelsea superstar will decide to head to the Nou Camp as a replacement for the departed Neymar.

Hazard is currently sidelined with a broken ankle he picked up on international duty with Belgium in June - an injury that prevented Real Madrid from making a concrete offer for his signature.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Barcelona, though, have now earmarked the forward as a possible addition to Ernesto Valverde's ranks and will do all that they can to poach the 26-year-old from under their fierce La Liga rivals' noses.

Hazard is said to have told Los Blancos that he does not intend to leave Stamford Bridge for at least another 12 months, but left the door open on potentially heading to the Spanish capital at the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

Don Balon, however, have reported that Hazard is actually growing tired of waiting for Real to make a move for him, with the Spanish top flight champions working on a deal to entice Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu instead.

That has allegedly led Hazard to hint that he would be open to a transfer to Barcelona, and hit Real where it hurts most - joining a club that they have long detested.

Whether Hazard genuinely believes that Barca would look to poach him from the current Premier League champions is up for debate, and it may just be that Don Balon are stoking the fires of a rumour that could be non-existent to begin with.

Hazard is expected to be on the treatment table at Chelsea's Cobham training base for many more weeks, and possibly months, to come as he continues his rehabilitation.

