Soccer

Spanish Reports Link Wantaway Arsenal Star With Barcelona Move After World Record Neymar Transfer

90Min
an hour ago

Alexis Sanchez has been linked with a move back to Barcelona after the Catalan giants sold Neymar to PSG on Thursday for a world record fee.

Spanish publication Don Balon are reporting that Barcelona are working tirelessly behind the scenes to replace Neymar, with Sanchez rumoured to be a target.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-NEYMAR

The Arsenal playmaker was one of the Gunners standout players last season, scoring 30 goals and claiming 19 assists in 51 appearances. Despite the Chilean impressing, Arsene Wenger's side struggled last term - finishing fifth in the Premier League.

However, little progress has been made on a potential contract extension, and with Sanchez having just 12 months remaining on his contract, it is quite likely the forward could depart the club this summer.

Reports have also emerged that Manchester City want to sign the 28-year-old although Arsenal aren't willing to sell their star player to a Premier League rival. Sanchez is thought to keen on being reunited with Pep Guardiola but a move to the Etihad seems unlikely at this point.

RINGO CHIU/GettyImages

Having previously spent three years with Barcelona, the Spanish outfit know exactly what they would be getting in signing Sanchez although the latter isn't the only player to be linked with a move to Camp Nou. 


Coutinho is another player Barcelona are said to be interested in - the Brazilian has reportedly expressed a desire to leave Liverpool. Like Arsenal though, the Reds will be desperate to keep hold of their talisman.

Arsene Wenger has insisted multiple times over the summer that Sanchez will be playing at the Emirate next season, but rumours have continued to circle.

