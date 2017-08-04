Swansea Set to Swoop for Belgian International Should Gylfi Sigurdsson Leave the Club

Swansea are reportedly interested in taking West Brom's Nacer Chadli to the Liberty Stadium as a potential replacement for the highly anticipated departure of Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Baggies boss Tony Pulis dismissed speculation of Chadli moving away from the club earlier in the summer after it was reported that the two had fallen out at the end of last season; but with the Swans having taken an interest in Chadli last summer, they could well make a move for the Belgian.

According to the BBC, Swansea boss Paul Clement has Chadli on his radar as a possible replacement for Gylfi Sigurdsson - should the Swans receive their desired £50m for the Icelandic midfielder.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

Everton manager Ronald Koeman is reported to be a huge fan of the 27-year-old, and has urged the club's board to meet Swansea's valuation - after having a £40m bid already turned down in July.

The hierarchy in South Wales remain firm on their stance, and if the club do receive the £50m they're asking for, Clement will be eager to use as much of that to strengthen his side in the coming weeks - and he has already claimed to be prepared for any eventuality:

“Our transfers are on hold pending the situation with Gylfi,” Clement told the club's official website. “If the situation is that he moves on, the funds will be available to reinvest and strengthen our squad.

“We have targets identified, but not just one, we have to have multiple targets.It does not have to involve selling, but a quick conclusion to this situation would be best for everyone.”

Swansea open their new season with an away trip to Southampton - and question marks persist on whether Sigurdsson will be on the club's books by then.