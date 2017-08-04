Tottenham's Christian Eriksen Claims Spurs Should Try to Emulate Juventus' 'Stability'

Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen has praised Italian giants and Champions League finalists Juventus, claiming that they're a team Spurs should be looking to emulate.

Despite a trophy-laden history, Juventus are going through a particularly successful period - having reached the Champions League final twice in the space of only three years. The have also been Serie A champions for the past six seasons running and Eriksen claims that his side can learn from the Old Lady.

“Nearly all clubs in Europe will be looking at Juventus," Eriksen said ahead of Spurs pre-season clash with Juventus on Saturday at Wembley, as quoted by the Evening Standard.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

“They have had a number of different players and have changed coaches, but they have always managed to keep a certain stability and we can learn from it, because we are also on the right path in terms of stability.

“Juventus have always been a top club. They had some bad years in the last decade but they bounced back and they are very strong again. It’s a good chance for us to test ourselves in the environment where we’ll be playing Champions League matches.”

Last season saw Spurs fail to make it past the group stages of the Champions League, while Mauricio Pochettino's men were also knocked out of the Europa League by Belgian side Gent in the round of 32.

Despite not making any first team signings yet this summer, Pochettino will be expecting his side to make as big of an impact domestically and in Europe as possible this time around, with Eriksen set to play a key role.

Saturday evening will see Spurs test their mettle against one of Europe's elite at their new home of Wembley, before they travel to another black and white clad team in Newcastle for the opening weekend of the Premier League season.