West Ham Among Host of Clubs Interested in Signing Lorient Forward Abdul Majeed Waris

West Ham are interested in signing Lorient striker Abdul Majeed Waris as they look to bounce back from a disappointing 2016/17 season.

According to the Mail, the Hammers are one of several clubs who have shown an interest in the Ghana international - a player who had trials at Manchester City when he was just 17 years old.

Following spells in Sweden and Russia, Waris has been a major hit in France, scoring 21 goals in 58 games. Before his move to Lorient in 2015, Waris didn't find the net for Turkish side Trabzonspor in 18 league appearances, although he did convert in a Europa League match against Lokeren.

Celtic, Fulham and Brighton are also interested in signing the striker, who is available for £9m, but a move to the Premier League and to England's capital could prove decisive on where Waris is playing his football next season.

Slaven Bilic has already strengthened his attacking options this summer with the signings of Javier Hernandez and Marko Arnautovic, however, is keen to add one more forward to his ranks.

Bilic handed the former Manchester United striker his West Ham debut on Tuesday, a pre- season fixture against local German side Altona 93. Chicharito emerged from the substitutes' bench on 70 minutes when his side were trailing 3-2, and the London side went on to rescue a draw following an Altona own goal.

West Ham face Manchester City on Friday, a pre-season friendly in Iceland and Hernandez could be given his first Hammers start. City's rivals, Manchester United, are the first Premier League opposition for Bilic's men - a fixture at Old Trafford on August 13.