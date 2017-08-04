Soccer

West Ham Among Host of Clubs Interested in Signing Lorient Forward Abdul Majeed Waris

90Min
an hour ago

West Ham are interested in signing Lorient striker Abdul Majeed Waris as they look to bounce back from a disappointing 2016/17 season.

According to the Mail, the Hammers are one of several clubs who have shown an interest in the Ghana international - a player who had trials at Manchester City when he was just 17 years old.

JEAN-SEBASTIEN EVRARD/GettyImages

Following spells in Sweden and Russia, Waris has been a major hit in France, scoring 21 goals in 58 games. Before his move to Lorient in 2015, Waris didn't find the net for Turkish side Trabzonspor in 18 league appearances, although he did convert in a Europa League match against Lokeren. 

Celtic, Fulham and Brighton are also interested in signing the striker, who is available for £9m, but a move to the Premier League and to England's capital could prove decisive on where Waris is playing his football next season.

FBL-ENG-FACUP-MAN UTD-WEST HAM

Slaven Bilic has already strengthened his attacking options this summer with the signings of Javier Hernandez and Marko Arnautovic, however, is keen to add one more forward to his ranks. 

Bilic handed the former Manchester United striker his West Ham debut on Tuesday, a pre- season fixture against local German side Altona 93. Chicharito emerged from the substitutes' bench on 70 minutes when his side were trailing 3-2, and the London side went on to rescue a draw following an Altona own goal.

West Ham face Manchester City on Friday, a pre-season friendly in Iceland and Hernandez could be given his first Hammers start. City's rivals, Manchester United, are the first Premier League opposition for Bilic's men - a fixture at Old Trafford on August 13.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters