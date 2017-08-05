Soccer

Agent Reveals Borussia Dortmund Wonderkid Has 'Agreement With Inter' After Failed Spell

90Min
30 minutes ago

Emre Mor looks set to end his time at Borussia Dortmund just 12 months after joining the German side. The Turkish international has struggled to adapt to life in the Bundesliga and he failed to make an impact at Dortmund like that of fellow new signing Ousmane Dembélé.

After reportedly agreeing on a £10.7m deal with Serie A side Fiorentina, amidst additional interest from Napoli, Mor's agent has said that his client now has an agreement in place to transfer to the San Siro this summer, according to Football Italia.

"We have reached an agreement with Inter," said agent Muzzi Ozcan. "The truth on the rumours linking him with Napoli is that the club simply wasn’t interested."


Reports over Ozcan's comments have come two days after the agent announced on Twitter that he had not spoken to the media about Mor's future.

Dortmund have made it clear that they would listen to offers for their Danish-born forward, with an offer slightly above the £8m paid to FC Nordsjaelland last summer enough to convince Die Schwarzgelben to cut ties with Mor.

