Antonio Conte Confirms Star Man Is 'Very Happy' at Chelsea Amid Reported Barcelona Interest

Eden Hazard is "very happy" at Chelsea and the club have no plans to sell their star man to Barcelona, according to manager Antonio Conte.

The Blues boss told Sky Sports that the forward, who is currently sidelined with a broken ankle, would not be departing Stamford Bridge this summer.

Barcelona were linked with a swoop for Hazard as they eye immediate replacements for Neymar, who completed a £200m switch to Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday.

Conte, however, insisted that La Blaugrana would be wasting their time in trying to lure the 26-year-old to the Nou Camp due to the lack of strength in depth in his Chelsea squad.

The Italian said: "We are trying to buy the players, not to sell them, otherwise the number is always less and we are in trouble.

"I think these are rumours and Eden is very happy to stay with us, to play with Chelsea and to start the new season. To recover [from] his injury and to start the season with us. I think so."

Just a Reminder of what Eden Hazard said in June ‘I’m good here. I’m at one of the best clubs in the world' #CFC pic.twitter.com/n50rALmxv6 — The Blues (@TheBlues___) August 3, 2017

Various media reports in Spain - including one from Don Balon - claimed that Hazard was ready to "betray" long-time admirers Real Madrid and join Barcelona after growing frustrated over Los Blancos' plans to poach him from the Premier League.

That gossip appeared to stem from Neymar's departure from Catalunya, though, as Hazard had already previously stated no desire to leave west London for at least another season.

The Belgium international was back to his best form for Chelsea last term as they regained the Premier League title, but Hazard will miss the opening months of the 2017/18 campaign through injury.

Hazard was struck down whilst on international duty in June, and his rehabilitation from a fractured ankle is likely to keep him out until October or November at least.

