Arsenal Face Competition From Big-Spending PSG in Race to Sign Nice Midfielder Jean Seri

You just can't seem to keep PSG out of the news these days. The team from Paris are once again making their move on players that are already being touted by other clubs. Arsenal have been monitoring Nice midfielder Jean Seri for a while now but they have been stalling over paying the player's £33m release cause.

PSG have weighed in on the ongoing situation and have rivalled Arsenal for Seri's signature. Football.London reported that Arsenal have not followed up on their inquiry for the Ivory Coast international as they believe they can get the midfielder for cheaper if Nice fail to qualify for the Champions League.

But PSG have identified Seri as a potential replacement for Juventus bound Blaise Matuidi. The French midfielder is tipped for a move away from Paris and Seri would be a like-for-like replacement for him.

Seri's racked up 72 appearances from the French outfit, scoring 10 goals for them. He has also been capped for the Ivory Coast 14 times.

Wenger himself is considered a big admirer of the 26-year-old but the move has potentially been hit by taking too long to make an offer. PSG will not be as cautious as the North London side and will make an offer to Nice to bring the midfielder to Paris.

Arsenal initially were the front runners to land Seri but waiting for the Champions League qualifiers to take place has cost them. Nice will now play Napoli in the final qualifying rounds for the Champions League, with the 1st leg taking place on the 16th and the return on the 22nd.