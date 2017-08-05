Arsenal Owner Stan Kroenke Demands Controversial Hunting TV Channel Eliminate All Bloodsport Content

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke has demanded hunting channel MyOutdoorTV remove all blood sports content.

The decision was made in response to the negative public reaction the American faced. And due to Kroenke's major shareholding of Arsenal, Kroenke received an especially intense backlash from Arsenal supporters.

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke orders hunting TV channel to remove all bloodsports after public backlash https://t.co/9GblOWBDFP — The Independent (@Independent) August 4, 2017

In a statement issued on Friday, MyOutdoorTV confirmed that Kroenke had asked for the aforementioned content to be removed from the channel's showings. The statement read per the Independent:

“Outdoor Sportsman Group is dedicated to serving audiences around the world interested in the outdoors. In the past few days, there has been significant public attention to a small portion of programming on our MyOutdoorTV app that contains content associated with hunting certain big game animals.

"While many on both sides of this issue have made their voices heard, and this content is only available through paid subscriptions, Stan Kroenke has directed us to remove all content related to those animals in light of the public interest."

MOTV of Kroenke Sports and Entertainment is an American TV channel that shows the hunting of animals such as lions and elephants. Moreover, the channel has not been afraid to display animals bleeding out on the ground as their hunters pursued them.

Some criticized MOTV for caving into the demands of Arsenal and the public due to Kroenke's obvious connection with the club. However, Outdoor Sportsman Group moved to reject such a notion, asserting that Arsenal and Outdoor Sportsman Group properties are two separate entities.

“First, Outdoor Sportsman Group properties operate independently from unrelated companies that our parent owns – as do all of the parent’s other business and sports interests,” the statement continued.

“Arsenal Football Club has nothing to do with any of our media outlets. It has nothing to do with our content or the editorial decisions we make. We deserve no credit when an Arsenal striker scores a goal. Arsenal deserves no criticism when we offer a program with which some disagree.

Stan Kroenke's MyOutdoorTV says Arsenal owner 'has directed us to remove all content related to those animals in light of public interest' — Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) August 4, 2017

“Second, we have made our content decisions independently of our parent company. Our parent had no input into these past decisions, and they have none now. All those who value the freedom of media outlets to set their own editorial courses should both recognize and respect this. We are grateful that our parent gives us this freedom.

“Even so, in this one instance, Mr. Kroenke directed us to make the changes explained above. He has a decades-long track record of environmental stewardship, working with conservationists, hydrologists, microbiologists, and others to responsibly manage habitat and enhance wildlife preservation. We also take conservation seriously, and dedicate programming to this issue and to anti-poaching efforts specifically.

“Third, hunting and fishing enthusiasts turn to our programming because we serve their interests. They turn to our programming because we depict legal, fair-chase practices. We recognize our content is not for everyone, and we respect those alternative viewpoints.”

Despite the company's comments, public backlash certainly seems to be the motivation for the decision, seeing as notable entertainers and athletes alike spoke out against MOTV's content.