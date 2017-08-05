Soccer

Barcelona Step Up Chase for Neymar Replacement as Dortmund Starlet Moves Closer to Agreeing Terms

90Min
an hour ago

Barcelona are believed to be moving closer to finding an immediate replacement to outgoing superstar Neymar, after reportedly being close to agreeing personal terms with Borussia Dortmund starlet Ousmane Dembélé. 

Neymar joined Ligue 1 powerhouse PSG this week, making headlines across the world after being signed for a world record-obliterating €222m.

According to reports from French football website L'Equipe, the Catalan giants see the Frenchman as a suitable successor to Neymar, but face stiff competition from arch-rivals Real Madrid in the quest to secure the 20-year-old's services. BVB could demand a fee in the region of €100m, as they can use Barça's newly found fortune as justification for the lofty price-tag.

The prodigious Frenchman has somewhat slipped under the radar this summer, as the world media has often been too pre-occupied with a case of Kylian Mbappé fever to focus on the BVB man's future. Despite his tender age, Dembélé already has seven international caps for his country, and is widely tipped to be part of a golden generation for the French national side.

Barcelona will undoubtably make a landmark signing in the wake of Neymar's exit to PSG, and the club's hierarchy are believed to have narrowed down their shortlist to a small number of top-quality players. Liverpool talisman Phillippe Coutinho remains a top target, as does the aforementioned Monaco star Mbappé.

Barça will be desperate to regain the Spanish title this season after losing out to Real Madrid on the last day of the 2016/17 campaign. 

The club's enormous fanbase were by and large disappointment with the departure of Neymar, but will be eagerly anticipating the arrival of a new jewell to slot into Ernesto Valverde's enviable attacking crown.

