Soccer

Bayern Munich Technical Director Leaves Club to Take Up Reported Role at Stuttgart

90Min
19 minutes ago

Newly promoted Bundesliga side Stuttgart have managed to sign Bayern Munich's technical director and super-scout Michael Reschke.


Stuttgart earlier this week surprisingly fired their head coach Jan Schindelmeiser but now, according to Bavarian Football Works, Stuttgart have announced the signing of Reschke from Bayern and the dismissal of Schindelmeiser has become clear.

Reschke signed for Bayern in 2014 from Bayer Leverkusen and since his arrival at the Allianz Arena he has managed to help the club sign some serious talent - he had a hand in the signing of Joshua Kimmich, Douglas Costa, Arturo Vidal and also Kingsley Coman - players who've thrived during their time in Germany.

Jan Hetfleisch/GettyImages

Reschke made a huge name for himself after joining Bayern three years ago and his highly-respected reputation has earned him a challenging job with Stuttgart as they make a return to Bundesliga football.

Stuttgart couldn't avoid relegation last year but their impressive season in the German second division saw them immediately promoted back into the top tier of German football - and now, with a young side and also the talented Reschke behind them, the club are hoping to solidify their place amongst the best teams in German football.

