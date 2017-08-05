Soccer

Chelsea Target Danny Drinkwater Set to Shock Leicester With Plan to Leave King Power Stadium

90Min
an hour ago

Chelsea's pursuit of Danny Drinkwater appears to have gained traction with the midfielder ready to ask Leicester to allow him to leave.

The Daily Mirror has reported that the 27-year-old will inform the Foxes that he wants to move down south to join Antonio Conte's squad after the Blues reignited their interest in the England international.

Drinkwater was on Chelsea's radar last summer, but the reigning Premier League champions opted not to try and entice him away from the King Power stadium.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

Conte has now instructed his superiors to prepare a new offer for Drinkwater, however, and the Italian will hope that Drinkwater's own desire to leave could help move the transfer along.

Drinkwater was open to a switch to Stamford Bridge 12 months ago but, due to Chelsea already poaching N'Golo Kante from Leicester for a fee of around £34m, saw a possible move fall through.

Chelsea did not want to jeopardise their plans to land Kante by attempting to prise both of Leicester's first-choice centre midfielders from the Midlands, and ended any plausible discussions for Drinkwater - who missed Friday's friendly encounter with Borussia Monchengladbach - as a result.

The Blues have now returned to the 2015/16 English top flight champions with the intention of finally snapping the ex-Manchester United youth graduate up, and will apparently offer no higher than £30m for Drinkwater.

That fee is unlikely to be enough to convince Leicester to sit down at the negotiating table, however, and Conte will hope that Drinkwater's admission of wanting to depart could help sway the Foxes into doing business with them.

Chelsea have lost two centre midfielders in the close season with Nemanja Matic and Nathaniel Chalobah leaving for United and Watford respectively, and have only replaced the duo with one new midfield signing of their own - former Monaco man Tiemoue Bakayoko in a £40m deal.

The acquisition of Drinkwater would allow Conte the chance to pair a number of men in the middle of the park as he continues to overhaul his senior squad ahead of fighting on four fronts in the coming season.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters