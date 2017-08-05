Ex-Newcastle Coach Claims Rafa Benitez Is Growing Frustrated by Lack of Transfer Funds

Rafa Benitez is growing increasingly frustrated with Newcastle United, and the pair are heading for a 'car crash', according to ex-Newcastle coach Dean Saunders.

Newcastle have currently signed five players during the summer transfer window, spending a total of around £35m. However, many experts are claiming that the Magpies should be spending nearly three times that amount given the sums of money fellow Premier League clubs have spent.

Ben Hoskins/GettyImages

Saunders told TalkSport (via ChronicleLive) that he fears Benitez was promised a significant amount of money to spend should he lead the Magpies to promotion.





He said: “The conversation when they appointed him would have been: ‘Come and get us back up, we’ll give you a good contract. When you do get us back up we’ll let you spend this amount of money.'

“The problem is, that spending isn’t happening at the moment.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

“Benitez, the way he is, doesn’t mess around. There’s a car crash coming at Newcastle.”

Reports are claiming that owner Mike Ashley has restricted the budget Benitez has to improve the squad, which has proved a problem for the club.

It's no secret that Benitez has sought a new striker since they were promoted from the Championship, however with little more than a week left before they kick-off their first season back in the Premier League, no forward has been signed.

Newcastle kick-off their Premier League season at St. James' Park against last year's runners-up Tottenham Hotspur, with the club hoping to regain their status as a regular Premier League club.