Soccer

Ex-Newcastle Coach Claims Rafa Benitez Is Growing Frustrated by Lack of Transfer Funds

90Min
an hour ago

Rafa Benitez is growing increasingly frustrated with Newcastle United, and the pair are heading for a 'car crash', according to ex-Newcastle coach Dean Saunders.

Newcastle have currently signed five players during the summer transfer window, spending a total of around £35m. However, many experts are claiming that the Magpies should be spending nearly three times that amount given the sums of money fellow Premier League clubs have spent.

Ben Hoskins/GettyImages

Saunders told TalkSport (via ChronicleLive) that he fears Benitez was promised a significant amount of money to spend should he lead the Magpies to promotion.


He said: “The conversation when they appointed him would have been: ‘Come and get us back up, we’ll give you a good contract. When you do get us back up we’ll let you spend this amount of money.'

“The problem is, that spending isn’t happening at the moment.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

“Benitez, the way he is, doesn’t mess around. There’s a car crash coming at Newcastle.”

Reports are claiming that owner Mike Ashley has restricted the budget Benitez has to improve the squad, which has proved a problem for the club.

It's no secret that Benitez has sought a new striker since they were promoted from the Championship, however with little more than a week left before they kick-off their first season back in the Premier League, no forward has been signed.

Newcastle kick-off their Premier League season at St. James' Park against last year's runners-up Tottenham Hotspur, with the club hoping to regain their status as a regular Premier League club.

