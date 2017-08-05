Soccer

Inter Milan Set to Challenge Man Utd for PSG Right Back as Talk Over Potential Swap Deal Grows

90Min
29 minutes ago

Manchester United have been firm favourites to sign PSG right-back Serge Aurier this summer, but the Premier League side now face stiff competition from Inter Milan.

United are supposed to have a deal in place worth £27m but now, according to Express, Inter Milan have a swap deal in mind to persuade PSG to part ways with the full-back.

Aurier is no longer required at PSG since the arrival of Dani Alves earlier in the summer and reports are suggesting that PSG and Inter are set to hold talks over a deal which could equally benefit both clubs.

Inter Milan are willing to release Joao Mario from the club in a player-plus-cash deal and PSG are in fact interested in bringing Mario to Ligue 1 - so a swap deal could work well for both teams involved.

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/GettyImages

However, Jose Mourinho is more than eager to bring the Ivorian to Old Trafford with Matteo Darmian ready to leave this summer to either Barcelona or Bayern Munich. Although, Aurier moving to Manchester United has been put on hold because the player is not allowed to work in England due to him being arrested in France last year.

Antonio Conte's Chelsea is also said to be interested in the player but they face the same challenge that Manchester United face with the work permit being denied for Aurier.

