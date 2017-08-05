Long-Term Gunners Target Rejects Emirates Switch in Favour of Remaining With Bayern Munich

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has been a long-time admirer of Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman but has been knocked back by the France international following an inquiry made by the Gunners.

Wenger was keen to sign the winger back in 2015 when he fell out-of-contract with his then club PSG. Wenger is again keen to acquire the services of Coman but according Express and also Telefoot reporter Julien Maynard, Coman has snubbed a move to the Emirates in favour of staying with Bayern.

Arsenal s'est renseigné il y a qq semaines sur situation de Kingsley Coman, mais le joueur souhaite rester au Bayern et le club tient à lui. — Julien Maynard (@JulienMaynard) August 4, 2017

Maynard tweeted: "Arsenal tried to get information about Kingsley Coman's case but the player wants to stay in Munich and Bayern also wants to keep him."





Coman spent three years with Juventus after joining from PSG in 2014. He made 15 appearances for Juventus but didn't manage to find the net in Serie A. He then joined Bayern Munich on a two-year loan where he scored six goals in 42 games.

Stanley Chou/GettyImages

Coman hadn't figured much for Bayern last season; he made 10 appearances for the club but that was mainly down to a knee injury he picked up during the season and boss Carlo Ancelotti is clearly a fan of the 21-year-old after making his two-year loan a permanent move last year.

Now, Arsene Wenger is tempted to make further inquiries into the midfield star and could even make a formal bid. Also, Manchester City are keeping tabs on the youngster's situation with Pep Guardiola keen to reunite with his former player.