Soccer

Long-Term Gunners Target Rejects Emirates Switch in Favour of Remaining With Bayern Munich

90Min
an hour ago

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has been a long-time admirer of Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman but has been knocked back by the France international following an inquiry made by the Gunners.

Wenger was keen to sign the winger back in 2015 when he fell out-of-contract with his then club PSG. Wenger is again keen to acquire the services of Coman but according Express and also Telefoot reporter Julien Maynard, Coman has snubbed a move to the Emirates in favour of staying with Bayern.

Maynard tweeted: "Arsenal tried to get information about Kingsley Coman's case but the player wants to stay in Munich and Bayern also wants to keep him."


Coman spent three years with Juventus after joining from PSG in 2014. He made 15 appearances for Juventus but didn't manage to find the net in Serie A. He then joined Bayern Munich on a two-year loan where he scored six goals in 42 games.

Stanley Chou/GettyImages

Coman hadn't figured much for Bayern last season; he made 10 appearances for the club but that was mainly down to a knee injury he picked up during the season and boss Carlo Ancelotti is clearly a fan of the 21-year-old after making his two-year loan a permanent move last year.

Now, Arsene Wenger is tempted to make further inquiries into the midfield star and could even make a formal bid. Also, Manchester City are keeping tabs on the youngster's situation with Pep Guardiola keen to reunite with his former player.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters