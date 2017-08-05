AS Monaco Superstar Finally Makes Decision on Next Move Despite New Injury Concern

Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe has told the French club that he wants to leave for Real Madrid, after holding a meeting with the Spanish champions in June alongside his father.

Reports have claimed that Madrid had a £161m bid accepted by Monaco earlier in the summer - but with the fee being so high, such a transfer can take a long time to go through. However, after Neymar's world record move to Paris Saint-Germain was confirmed this week, this could add pace to a move.

According to Spanish news outlet AS, Mbappe has informed both Monaco and Madrid of his intention to leave his current side - despite recently taking on the number ten shirt for the French champions (switching from last season's 29).

Neymar's move to PSG may complicate things a little for Zinedine Zidane, though. Barcelona's enormous £198m cash injection means that they now have the financial capability to rival Madrid - as well as Manchester City.

🔟🔴⚪️ #ASMTFC A post shared by Kylian Mbappé (@k.mbappe29) on Aug 4, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

This could easily spark a three way tug-of-war for the 18-year-old, who is set on leaving Monaco as a result of the exodus of star players the club has undergone - two of which have made their way to City (Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy).

With Tiemoue Bakayoko also heading to the Premier League and Arsenal target Thomas Lemar looking likely to join him, Mbappe seems to want to escape the sinking ship.

However, another twist in the tale has arisen after Mbappe's early departure from Monaco's Ligue 1 opener against Toulouse on Friday night.

The youngster hobbled off the pitched clutching his knee with 15 minutes to go, according to Football London - which may spell bad news for Mbappe and any suitors.

If the injury is serious enough, it could result in Mbappe staying at Monaco.