Neymar Lifts the Lid on His Thoughts Behind Gerard Pique's 'He Stays' Instagram Post After PSG Move

Paris Saint-Germain new boy Neymar has finally opened up on former teammate Gerard Pique's 'he stays' Instagram post - claiming that he asked the Spanish star not to post it.

The Brazilian completed a world record £198m move to the French capital this week, and discussed the post in his press conference after the player's announcement: "He published the picture but I'd asked him not to. I had not yet made my decision.

Se queda. A post shared by Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) on Jul 23, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

"He (Pique) wanted to express his feelings and I respect him, he's a great friend."

Neymar admitted to deciding to join PSG only two days before his transfer was confirmed, and explained that he went straight to Ernesto Valverde when he had come to his decision.

He added: "The first person I told I was leaving was the Barca coach. He was the most important person to tell."

Aurelien Meunier/GettyImages

Neymar will be earning a reported £515,000 wage per week - after tax, and is still owed a £23m loyalty bonus from Barcelona, which the Catalonians are refusing to pay - but the winger insists that his transfer wasn't about the money.

"I was never motivated by money. I thought above all else about of the happiness of my family, regardless of money. I regret that some people think this is the case. I want something bigger, a bigger challenge and my heart made that decision and made me follow.

"That is why I am here. I want to give my best to help the club win trophies. It was one of the most difficult decisions I have ever taken."

The 25-year-old is believed to be set to miss out on PSG's Ligue 1 curtain raiser against Amiens - despite expressing his desire to play, and will have to wait until next week before making his debut for the club.