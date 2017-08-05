Soccer

Tottenham Receive Massive Boost in Pursuit of Argentine Centre-Back Juan Foyth

90Min
an hour ago

Tottenham have received a boost in their interest in Argentinian defender Juan Foyth, as the youngster stalls on a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

A €13m deal is in the offing for Foyth to make the switch to the Parisians, but the 19-year-old is questioning his chances of making the starting line-up for the French powerhouse, according to Argentine publication, El Dia.

JUAN CEVALLOS/GettyImages

This gives Mauricio Pochettino the opportunity to swoop in. While the report from El Dia doesn't mention Spurs, Foyth's desired destination - along with his family's - is the Premier League, and with Mauricio Pochettino believed to be in the market for a centre-back, the north London outfit could well make a move for the youngster.

Tottenham are yet to make any dent in the transfer market this summer, in regards to their first team. Despite losing Kyle Walker to Manchester City for a reported £50m, Pochettino has managed to keep hold of all of his key players during this window - but is yet to make any new signings.

With a reported interest in Everton's wantaway playmaker Ross Barkley as well as Foyth, it is very possible that Spurs could make a move for someone before the transfer window slams shut at the end of August.

However, with the Premier League season kicking off next weekend, the club will be keen to make their moves as quickly as possible - if anyone is to join at all.

Tottenham's Premier League curtain raiser comes away to Newcastle United on August 13 before hosting Chelsea the following weekend - in their first Premier League match at home in Wembley.

