West Ham Preparing to Table Bid for Highly Rated 23-Year-Old Juventus Midfielder

West Ham are preparing to table a bid for Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina, as the Italian champions set a price tag of £18m on his head.

The Hammers have had a busy transfer window, making sure to bring in high calibre players to strengthen their squad ahead of the opening weekend of the Premier League. The likes of Joe Hart, Marko Arnautovic, Pablo Zabaleta and Javier Hernandez have all been added to the books this summer, and it looks as though they may be preparing to add one more.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

According to Calcio Mercato, Juventus are holding out for £18m for the 23-year-old Lemina, and the Hammers are currently preparing to bid for the midfielder's services. However, interest in the Gabon international is said to be high - with both Valencia and Watford keen on Juventus' man.

Since arriving into Turin in 2015, Lemina has gone on to make 42 appearances for the Bianconeri, chipping in with three goals. With his career in Serie A currently looking like it's stalling, the box to box midfielder would likely be happy to leave the club - but Juve are adamant on that being on a permanent basis.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Competition for places in the team is already fierce. With Sami Khedira, Claudio Marchisio, Miralem Pjanic and Stefano Sturaro already battling it out for a spot, the acquisition of Federico Bernadeschi makes it almost impossible for Lemina to get a look in.

Signing Lemina would show serious intent from a West Ham side already looking to impress this season. The 23-year-old boasts Champions League experience as well as youth, and could slot straight into the Hammers' starting XI.