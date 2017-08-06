Soccer

Arsenal Explain Why Sanchez, Ozil & Laurent Koscielny Missed Community Shield

90Min
an hour ago

Arsenal have revealed why stars Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, and Laurent Koscielny missed their club's Community Shield Final encounter against Chelsea.

The Gunners have been active in the summer's transfer window in a bid to mount a title challenge next term, securing the services of former Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette for a reported fee of around €53m. Additionally, the London club are said to be pursuing Monaco's Thomas Lemar, who can play anywhere across the midfield.


But Arsenal were also faced with the task of trying to keep their best players at the Emirates with the likes of Sanchez and Ozil linked with a move away. While it seems they have succeeded on that front thus far, it seems many of Arsenal's key players will miss the upcoming Community Shield Final.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

As confirmed by Arsenal's official club website, Ozil and Aaron Ramsey were not risked after picking up minor knocks last week. Meanwhile, Shkodran Mustafi and Alexis will not be match-ready by the time of the fixture as the pair have only just returned to training after playing in the Confederations Cup.

Laurent Koscielny, on the other hand, is fully fit to play, but the Frenchman is suspended for the first two Premier League matches of the 2017/18 campaign.

Arsenal will open the new Premier League season at home to Leicester City, before making an away trip to Stoke City a week later. Arsene Wenger's men will not compete in the Champions League, however, after finishing outside the top four last term. Instead, the London club will utilize the Europa League to rotate and rest players.

