Soccer

Arsenal Holds Ongoing Talks With Monaco Over Star Midfielder Thomas Lemar

90Min
40 minutes ago

Arsenal have continuously tried to get AS Monaco's Thomas Lemar to move to the Emirates in this summer transfer window.

With the Premier League season less than a week away, Arsene Wenger is still trying to get the French winger despite the Ligue 1 champions rejecting three offers including a recent £40m bid.

Sky Sports News reporter Aiden Magee stated on Sky's Transfer Centre that the transfer saga between Arsenal and Monaco is still ongoing as Leonardo Jardim's side are looking for a better deal.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

"We are told discussions are ongoing over the future of this man - attacking midfielder Thomas Lemar," Magee said.

“The Ligue 1 side are thought to be holding out for £50m.

"Head coach Leonardo Jardim, meanwhile, has told reporters that he can't guarantee they'll keep all their important players."

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Despite Jardim saying in earlier weeks after the sale of Bakayoko that Monaco wouldn't be letting any more players to depart, it seems the stance has change following the increased interest for Lemar from a host of clubs.

Former Arsenal player Perry Groves believes that the Gunners will definitely be able to purchase Lemar if they give the right price for the Frenchman.

“I'd like to think we're in the position that if they want £45million, then we go and pay it and send the right message to the player that we want you.

However, Groves believes that Arsenal need two or three players other than Lemar in order to increase their title winning chances.

