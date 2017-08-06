Arsene Wenger Admits Injury-Prone Jack Wilshere's Future Remains Uncertain

After spending last season out on loan at AFC Bournemouth, Jack Wilshere's future at parent club Arsenal has been put under scrutiny, with the England midfielder attracting interest from Serie A outfit Sampdoria and West Ham in particular.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger, who gave Wilshere his first professional opportunity, understands that it will be a difficult prospect for the 25-year-old to break back into the fold, whilst claiming that the injury-prone playmaker will have to prove his worth in training as the end of the summer transfer window draws nearer.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

'Le Prof' was asked if Wilshere will stay at the Emirates next term, and the Frenchman said (via a report provided by Telegraph): “That decision is not completely made.

“I want him to have a chance to play somewhere as well. We have to decide that a bit later. I wanted first him to come back, he is coming out of a fracture. It is the first week he is back in full training and we have to sit down together and see where we go from there.”

Wenger has nurtured Wilshere from a young age, and is aware that the supposed talks over his future could indeed surface as difficult.

Wilshere's career has been widely hampered with injury, and many believe that the metronome has failed to live-up to his full underlying potential.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Arsenal's boss then proceeded to laud Wilshere's talent, but remained grounded to the fact that if he is to maintain his employment with Arsenal he'll have to overcome dampening spates of inconsistency in his game.

“I gave him a start at a very young age,” Wenger said. “He has gone through difficult times, I want him to have the career he can have and I am quite open on that. He has the talent to be regular, but he has to come back to competition in a consistent way.”