Brazilian Club Santos Are Demanding Share of Profits From Neymar Sale

Neymar's move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain this summer will go on to dominate the headlines for a few weeks still.

And in the latest bit, Brazilian publication Globoesporte (H/T Marca) are reporting that Neymar's former club Santos are looking to get their share of the pie as well.

Barca raked in a whopping €222m on the sale of the Brazilian this month, leaving Santos eligible to receive 5% of the fee. But they are looking to snatch a further €4.5m for the non-completion of a certain clause in the deal which stipulated that two friendly matches should be played between the two sides.

Once of those matches was played out back in 2013, but the other has not. And Santos are reported as having forwarded a letter to the Catalan club regarding such.

They are yet to receive a response, however.

According to Barca, they don't owe Santos a development compensation fee as it's only due in the event a transfer takes place. Their argument is that PSG gave Neymar the cash to buy himself out of his contract, leaving them free in that regard.

"Neymar became a free agent and then another team came and signed him," is the notion around the Barca camp.

As for the second friendly which never took place, the club are said to be looking looking into it a bit further before making a decision.