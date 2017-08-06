Dortmund Boss Peter Bosz Left Bitterly Disappointed Following Super Cup Defeat to Bayern

German side Borussia Dortmund were left feeling more than a little frustrated following a penalty shootout defeat to Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup.

Dortmund seemed to have the game in the bag, leading 2-1 in the final few minutes but a late equaliser for Bayern gave them an opportunity via a penalty shoot-out - an opportunity they took, winning the game 5-4 from the spot.

The Dortmund players were left feeling bitter according to ESPN and Turkish international midfielder Nuri Sahin told the club's official website that they played well and felt they deserved the win.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Sahin said: "We started the game very well, then we lost the thread, but we really moved through to the halfway point. The second half then went completely to us. That is why it is very bitter to have lost in the end."

Dortmund head coach Peter Bosz was also left feeling frustrated following the defeat to the Bundesliga champions - Bosz insisted that he was not happy with the result of his very first game in charge of the club.

Bosz said: "I'm not happy with the result. Two minutes before the end we have to win and we have not done that. We were in the lead three times, even in the penalty shoot-out. In the end we have not won and I'm disappointed."

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

He added: "As a coach I'm not satisfied with a defeat. On the first goal, our high press worked out and we did really well. Afterwards Bayern were better, with more chances. We were happy with 1-1 at the break and we played better in the second half because we were more compact and lost the ball fewer times -- before it was too many ball losses and then there was too much space for our pressing [to work] because we were not compact."

He continued: "If we do that better, it will be difficult for Bayern Munich; if we lose the ball so often, we put more pressure on ourselves."