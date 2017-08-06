Soccer

Leeds United Complete Season-Long Loan Singing of Promising Man Utd Starlet

90Min
26 minutes ago

The Daily Mail have confirmed that Leeds United have completed the signing of Cameron Borthwick-Jackson on a season-long loan from Manchester United.

Borthwick-Jackson has been sent out by Jose Mourinho in order to gain more experience of first team football.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The 20-year-old left-back broke into Manchester United's first team under Louis van Gaal and made 14 appearances for the Red Devils in their 2015/16 season.

Despite featuring in the Premier League and Champions League that season, Mourinho was seemingly less willing to give the youngster a chance in his team.

Consequently the defender was initially loaned out to Wolverhampton Wnaders for the entirety of last season, however his chances were also limited at Molineux.

He played just six Championship games for Wolves before being returned to United where he was told to play in the U23 squad, but he will now look to get back on track at Elland Road.

Borthwick-Jackson is well regarded by coaches at Old Trafford, but the coaching staff feel that he would benefit greatly from more competitive games to aid his development.

New Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen believes that the 20-year-old can bring balance to his side after he lost star left-back Charlie Taylor to Burnley earlier this summer.

Leeds start their season away at newly-promoted Bolton Wanderers today, with new club owner Andrea Radrizzani demanding that new manager, Thomas Christiansen, secures a top-six finish in his first campaign.

