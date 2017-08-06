Soccer

Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Refuses to Rule Out Possibility of New Signings Before Window's End

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is still hopeful of securing some more signings before the transfer window slams shut at the end of August.

The German coach has brought in record signing Mohamad Salah, Dominic Solanke from Chelsea and Andy Robertson from Hull in what has been a relatively underwhelming window so far.

The Reds have been linked with a move for RB Leipzig star Naby Keita since the previous season ended, but the Bundesliga side have so far held firm over their prized asset, but there is hope a move will materialise following some controversial comments by sporting director Ralf Rangnick.

Liverpool have also tried to sign Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk, but were unsuccessful earlier in the summer after the Saints reported the club to the Premier League over their approach for the Dutchman. 

Apparently the centre-back wants to move to Anfield though, so the move could be reignited.

Klopp received a blow after midfielder Adam Lallana suffered a thigh injury in the Audi Cup final against Atletico Madrid, and the England star will be out of action for at least two months, meaning there is now even more emphasis on getting in some reinforcements.

The manager said, as quoted by Sky Sports: "Until the 31st of August we run through the world with open eyes. t's not that we decide on our own, it's also about other clubs.

"This pre-season has brought us new players. Alberto Moreno is 100 per cent back which is really nice after a difficult year.

"Andy Robertson has shown all the skills he's got. He's still adapting to our kind of football but you can see what a threat he can be offensively. That means that Millie (James Milner) is free to play in midfield. Without going into the transfer market we have a new midfield player, which is nice."

