Liverpool Legend Reckons Club Will Add a Few Big Names Before the Transfer Window Shuts

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard seems to believe that the Reds will continue to add players to their squad during this transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp has recruited three new names so far this summer, with Mohamed Salah, Dominic Solanke and Andrew Robertson coming in. But Gerrard doesn't think that the German is quite done yet.

The Anfield side completed a perfect pre-season, winning all of their friendly matches and ending things with a resounding 3-1 win over Spanish side Athletic Bilbao on the weekend.

They now head into the last week of the break full of confidence, and that could propel them to some good Premier League form early on.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

“In pre-season, they have looked very strong and with three weeks to go in the window, I wouldn’t be surprised if Jurgen has got a couple of cards up his sleeve,” Gerrard told BT Sport, (H/T Express) on Sunday.

“He might bring a couple of big signings in.”

“Liverpool look really dangerous on the counter. If they can learn how to break teams down at home and defend a bit better, I think they are a force.

“There is still time, three weeks to go. Last year, against the top six they were excellent and had a very good record.”

The Reds biggest targets are thought to be Southampton's Virgil van Dijk and RB Leipzig's Naby Keita, but it's left to see whether or not they will make a move.

Klopp, though, doesn't seem as optimistic as Gerrard, but hasn't ruled anything out.

“Until the August 31 we'll run through the world with open eyes – that's clear,” he said. “It's not that we decide on our own, it's also about other clubs.”