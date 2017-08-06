Liverpool Prepare €17m Bid for Stade Rennais Captain Benjamin Andre
Liverpool have been looking for alternative transfer targets as the Naby Keita saga seems to have slowed down nearing the end of the transfer window.
The Reds have taken a keen interest in Rennes' star midfielder Benjamin Andre as they prepare to submit a €17m for the Ligue 1 player according to French outlet Le Telegramme.
Selon le Telegramme, Liverpool préparerait une offre de €17M pour le milieu du Stade Rennais Benjamin André ! pic.twitter.com/iAeaTCj0Am— FOOTIME (@FOOT1ME) August 6, 2017
The 27-year-old Frenchman plays in the position of both holding midfielder and behind the striker, giving Liverpool more security in midfield should they go for the transfer.
With Neymar's recent record-breaking transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona have prioritised the signing of Philippe Coutinho to come to the Camp Nou.
If the reports do materialise and the star Brazilian player departs from Merseyside, Andre would be a good replacement due to his leadership qualities in the midfield.
Last season saw Andre created 38 chances whilst maintaining an 82% passing accuracy average in Ligue 1.
His defensive stats show that he made a total of 79 interceptions and 53 clearances last season too.
With Mohamed Salah being the only big transfer they made this season, Liverpool will need to secure a midfielder as well as a defender before the transfer window closes.