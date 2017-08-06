Man United Prepared to Trigger Barcelona Star's Release Clause After Regular Contact With Mourinho

Manchester United are prepared to trigger Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto's £36m release clause, according to Spanish publication Don Balon.

Following a lacklustre Premier League campaign last term, United have been very busy in the summer's transfer window. The Red Devils secured the services of former Everton man Romelu Lukaku, Victor Lindelof, and most recently, Nemanja Matic.

Additionally, Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with a number of high profile targets, including the likes of Real Madrid's Gareth Bale. However, it seems United's hopes of signing the Welshman have been dealt a blow, following reports that Bale has been told he is very much in the plans of Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane.

Now, it seems United have turned their attentions to yet another La Liga player - this time Sergi Roberto. Diario Gol suggests Mourinho has been in regular contact with the Barcelona player as Roberto is seeking assurances over regular playing time at Old Trafford. And even though the 25-year-old has two years on his contract left, Roberto has not ruled out a move away from the Nou Camp.





United are willing to satisfy Roberto's £36 million release clause, but Chelsea and Monaco have been linked with a move for the Spaniard as well.

Mourinho and company are set to open the 2017/18 competitive campaign with a UEFA Super Cup Final encounter with Real Madrid. United will then host West Ham in their first Premier League match of the new season.