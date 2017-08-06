Mauricio Pochettino Insists Tottenham Are Working Hard Towards Acquiring 'a Few' Signings

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino claims his side are working towards the signings of 'a few' new players before the end of the summer's transfer window.

Tottenham's transfer struggles have been well documented with the London club failing to add a single new player to their squad. And to make matters worse, a number of Tottenham's key and squad players have reportedly been targeted by other clubs, including the likes of Dele Alli, Moussa Sissoko, and Vincent Janssen. Spurs have parted ways with key player Kyle Walker, who left for Manchester City for a reported £45m deal.

Pochettino has given an update on the condition of Kieran Trippier.

Meanwhile, Tottenham's rivals have been making significant progress in the ongoing transfer window. Arsenal secured the services of prolific striker Alexandre Lacazette and reinforced their defensive ranks with the signing of Sead Kolasinac, while Manchester United added former Everton man Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic, and Victor Lindelof to their squad. Chelsea signed striker Alvaro Morata and midfielder Tiemoué Bakayoko, and Manchester City completed the transfer of Benjamin Mendy from Monaco.

Still, Pochettino confirmed that he is looking to make multiple new additions to his squad according to the Independent.

"We are working, trying to add some players to the squad," he said after a pre-season win over Juventus.

Kieran Trippier sustained an ankle injury in the victory but Pochettino maintains that the injury will not impact his transfer plans, adding: "[the injury] does not change our idea."

"Our idea was, the same as before, to try to provide the team with more strength and try to sign a few players before the end of the transfer window."

Tottenham will open the new Premier League season with an away trip to newly promoted Newcastle United, before hosting rivals Chelsea at White Hart Lane the following week.