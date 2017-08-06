Soccer

MLS Club D.C United Interested in Inter Milan Defender Gary Medel

90Min
24 minutes ago

Major League Soccer side D.C United are looking to acquire the services of Inter Milan centre-back Gary Medel this summer.

United are desperate for a strong player in the squad after a poor season in last year's campaign and according to Washington Post's Steven Goff, the club are willing to offer Medel $10m over a two-year contract.

D.C United, with the worst record in the MLS last season, have until next week to complete any deals before the transfer deadline passes. They originally had been keen on Dutch international Nigel De Jong but have recently turned their attention to Medel.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

The 29-year-old has been linked with a move away from Inter already this summer, with Boca Juniors, Tigres from Mexico and also Turkish club Trabzonspor all interested - but it is still unclear whether Medel would even consider a move to the MLS.

However, D.C United do have connections with the Italian club which could work in favour of Medel moving to the United States. The primary investor at United, Erick Thohir, is also a part owner of Inter Milan - a relationship that the American side are hoping will play a role in the club's decision.

Alongside a strong-minded defensive player, D.C United are also in the market for a new striker after having finished last season scoring only 18 goals in the MLS - the worst goal scoring record in the league.

