Monaco to Battle Premier League Duo for Barcelona's Makeshift Right-Back Sergi Roberto

Monaco will battle Manchester United and Chelsea for the signature of Barcelona utility man Sergi Roberto.

The Ligue 1 champions have had a rather negative transfer window after winning France's top division, with Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy departing for Manchester City and Tiemoue Bakayoko joining Chelsea.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

However, after signing midfielder Youri Tielemans, defender Jordy Gaspar and goalkeeper Diego Benaglio, Don Balon claim Monaco could move for Roberto as the 25-year-old's future at Barcelona is uncertain following the arrival of new manager Ernesto Valverde.

With a buyout clause of €40m, Roberto has experience of playing at right-back but is more comfortable in central midfield, his natural position, and is attracting interest from both United and Chelsea.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

United have already spent over £100m on new players this summer, signing Benfica's Victor Lindelof, Everton striker Romelu Lukaku and Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic, while the Blues have snapped up Tiemoue Bakayoko, Alvaro Morata, Willy Caballero and Antonio Rudiger.

Roberto contributed six assists in 32 La Liga appearances for the Catalan giants but his most significant contribution came during a Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain, capping a 14-minute cameo with Barcelona's final goal in the 6-1 win over the French side.

PSG had been interested in signing Roberto before splashing out on his former teammate Neymar but the Spaniard was not interested in a move away from the Nou Camp, although he is thought to be open to the idea now.