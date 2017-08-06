Soccer

Monaco to Battle Premier League Duo for Barcelona's Makeshift Right-Back Sergi Roberto

90Min
29 minutes ago

Monaco will battle Manchester United and Chelsea for the signature of Barcelona utility man Sergi Roberto.

The Ligue 1 champions have had a rather negative transfer window after winning France's top division, with Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy departing for Manchester City and Tiemoue Bakayoko joining Chelsea.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

However, after signing midfielder Youri Tielemans, defender Jordy Gaspar and goalkeeper Diego Benaglio, Don Balon claim Monaco could move for Roberto as the 25-year-old's future at Barcelona is uncertain following the arrival of new manager Ernesto Valverde.

With a buyout clause of €40m, Roberto has experience of playing at right-back but is more comfortable in central midfield, his natural position, and is attracting interest from both United and Chelsea.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

United have already spent over £100m on new players this summer, signing Benfica's Victor Lindelof, Everton striker Romelu Lukaku and Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic, while the Blues have snapped up Tiemoue Bakayoko, Alvaro Morata, Willy Caballero and Antonio Rudiger.

Roberto contributed six assists in 32 La Liga appearances for the Catalan giants but his most significant contribution came during a Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain, capping a 14-minute cameo with Barcelona's final goal in the 6-1 win over the French side.

PSG had been interested in signing Roberto before splashing out on his former teammate Neymar but the Spaniard was not interested in a move away from the Nou Camp, although he is thought to be open to the idea now.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters