Soccer

New AC Milan Signing Leonardo Bonucci Clamps Down on 'Unprofessional Behaviour' in Changing Room

90Min
29 minutes ago

New AC Milan signing Leonardo Bonucci has already asserted his authority in the changing room after ordering teammates to stop their "unprofessional behaviour".

Bonucci experienced great success during his time with Juventus, helping the Italian club reach two Champions League finals as well as winning six Serie A titles, but traded Turin for Milan in a £30m deal.

Lintao Zhang/GettyImages

According to La Repubblica, via Football Italia, Bonucci told the squad their behaviour in the changing room was “too chaotic and this makes it difficult to concentrate. It is not professional behaviour.”


The Italy international reportedly arrived with a list of specific instructions regarding fitness training, medical treatment and has hired his own dietitian as Milan look to win their first Serie A title since 2011.

Bonucci is available to play in Milan's Europa League play-off against Shkendija, alongside fellow new signing Lucas Biglia, as Vincenzo Montella's side bid to reach the group stages of the competition.

Lintao Zhang/GettyImages

With a lot of changes in Milan's squad this summer, Bonucci has been tipped to become the club's new captain, despite the armband currently being held by Italy midfielder Riccardo Montolivo.

Bonucci has played a part in Milan's pre-season, appearing in the impressive 4-0 win over Bayern Munich, while the Rossoneri have also thrashed Swiss outfit Lugano and lost to Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

Central defender Mateo Musacchio has also joined Milan, as has full-back Ricardo Rodriguez, forward Andre Silva, attacking midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu and central midfielder Lucas Biglia. 

