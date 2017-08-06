Newcastle United Officials Block Rafa Benitez's Move for Former Magpie Andros Townsend

Since finishing top of the Championship and getting promoted to the Premier League, Newcastle have tried hard to get in new players this summer transfer window in order to strengthen their squad for next season.

Though six players have already joined the club, it has been a pretty slow transfer market for them as they look to avoid the same mistakes that got them relegated back in 2016.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer has made it apparent that Andros Townsend is available in the market, although they have recently denied a £10m offer.

Rafa Benitez is delighted that the former Newcastle midfielder is available; however, the Mirror reports that Newcastle officials Mike Ashley and Lee Charnley have blocked Benitez's attempt to re-sign the player.

It has been reported that Ashley and Charnley are unwilling to let Benitez buy Townsend due to that fact that the club have already signed two new wingers in the transfer window - Christian Atsu and Jacob Murphy.

Though the attacking position at Newcastle seem secure, many believe bringing Townsend back would be an advantage as he has experience in playing in Benitez's system.

Townsend was also a fan favourite at St James' Park before the Magpies were relegated in 2015.