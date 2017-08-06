Philippe Coutinho Could Join Barcelona by Tuesday as Liverpool 'Agree to Let Midfielder to Leave'

Liverpool have agreed to let Philippe Coutinho join Barcelona, according to reports in Spain.

After a brilliant season with Liverpool in which the Brazilian scored 13 goals and contributed seven assists in 31 Premier League appearances, Coutinho has been heavily linked with a move to the Nou Camp and Sport believe Liverpool have agreed to let their star man leave.

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

Barcelona have reportedly agreed a deal with the player, but negotiations still need to be concluded with Liverpool for the transfer to go ahead, with a delegate from the Nou Camp side set to travel to England to finalise the deal.

Mundo Deportivo also believe Coutinho will seal his move to Catalonia soon, claiming the 25-year-old could be a Barcelona player as soon as Tuesday after their recent sale of former winger Neymar.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Coutinho's friendship with Neymar was a major part of the early links between the ex-Inter Milan man and Barcelona, with the pair growing up together through Brazil's youth teams before becoming key men for the senior side.

Recently flush from their £200m sale of Neymar, Barcelona are willing to offer Liverpool €100m in order to sign their transfer target, with Coutinho seen by some as a potential long term successor to club legend Andres Iniesta.

Mundo's report also claims Coutinho's agent is in London helping Barcelona with negotiations, with Coutinho recently not flying to Dublin with the rest of Liverpool's squad for their 3-1 friendly win over Athletic Bilbao as Roberto Firmino, Ben Woodburn and Dominic Solanke sealed the victory for the Reds.