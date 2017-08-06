Soccer

Philippe Coutinho Could Join Barcelona by Tuesday as Liverpool 'Agree to Let Midfielder to Leave'

90Min
37 minutes ago

Liverpool have agreed to let Philippe Coutinho join Barcelona, according to reports in Spain.

After a brilliant season with Liverpool in which the Brazilian scored 13 goals and contributed seven assists in 31 Premier League appearances, Coutinho has been heavily linked with a move to the Nou Camp and Sport believe Liverpool have agreed to let their star man leave.

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

Barcelona have reportedly agreed a deal with the player, but negotiations still need to be concluded with Liverpool for the transfer to go ahead, with a delegate from the Nou Camp side set to travel to England to finalise the deal.

Mundo Deportivo also believe Coutinho will seal his move to Catalonia soon, claiming the 25-year-old could be a Barcelona player as soon as Tuesday after their recent sale of former winger Neymar.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Coutinho's friendship with Neymar was a major part of the early links between the ex-Inter Milan man and Barcelona, with the pair growing up together through Brazil's youth teams before becoming key men for the senior side.

Recently flush from their £200m sale of Neymar, Barcelona are willing to offer Liverpool €100m in order to sign their transfer target, with Coutinho seen by some as a potential long term successor to club legend Andres Iniesta.

Mundo's report also claims Coutinho's agent is in London helping Barcelona with negotiations, with Coutinho recently not flying to Dublin with the rest of Liverpool's squad for their 3-1 friendly win over Athletic Bilbao as Roberto Firmino, Ben Woodburn and Dominic Solanke sealed the victory for the Reds.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters