Soccer

PHOTO: Leaked Image Surfaces of What Appears to Be the Cheque PSG Used to Sign Neymar From Barca

90Min
25 minutes ago

Neymar joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona in what is the most expensive transfer in the history of football, and now an image has appeared online of what could be the cheque that bought him out of his contract.

The Brazilian superstar is a PSG player now after last season's Ligue 1 runners-up triggered his staggering £198m release clause.

The 25-year-old signed a five-year deal with the club - who are bankrolled by Qatari businessman Nasser Al-Khelaifi - and will pocket around £515k-a-week after tax.

The photo depicts a white piece of paper that has been stamped with the value of Neymar's release clause in euros in red ink, which was €222m.

There are also the words 'Qatar National bank SAQ' and 'Barcelona' written on, suggesting that this is indeed the cheque that Al-Khelaifi paid for the superstar with.

It is now likely the Catalans will head straight back into the transfer market armed with their famous cheque, as they bid to try and replace Neymar as best they can - the club have been linked with moves for Philippe Coutinho, Paulo Dybala, Kylian Mbappe 

and Ousmane Dembele.

